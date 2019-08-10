Netscout Systems (NTCT) Market Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $980,000; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Declined While Verity & Verity Upped by $348,628 Its Holding

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 201,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 236,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 307,785 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 23, 2018, BOARD OF OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 12,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 38,595 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 26,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 32,123 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 4.32M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prudential Fin accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,799 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 33,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 15,788 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% or 8,829 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 11,988 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7,200 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 20,139 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Qs Investors Lc owns 81,175 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. $239,300 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.