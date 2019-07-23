Netscout Systems (NTCT) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Eqt (EQT) Holding by $5.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 830,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 166,804 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 2.55% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 264,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 977,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 3.34M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 120,250 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $110.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $504,703 activity. $80,040 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was sold by DOWNING JOHN. $269,534 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was sold by BUA JEAN A on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 16,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc holds 0.65% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 20,400 shares. 28,722 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 47,197 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% stake. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.07% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.06% or 1.05 million shares. Proshare Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Fisher Asset Management owns 2.77 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 7,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrow holds 398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 93.18% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.44 per share. EQT’s profit will be $7.67 million for 129.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $21,259 worth of stock was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. On Friday, March 29 the insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328. $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 34,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1,375 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Co invested in 683,613 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oakworth Inc reported 148 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 10,787 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 44,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 252,685 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated has 0.31% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 11.70M shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 3,145 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 89,425 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt holds 9.25M shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.