NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Both NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems Inc. 27 1.92 N/A -0.91 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 113 16.54 N/A 2.78 47.50

Demonstrates NetScout Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Aspen Technology Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

NetScout Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. NetScout Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NetScout Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aspen Technology Inc. is $116.5, which is potential -16.64% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year NetScout Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NetScout Systems Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.