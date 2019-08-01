NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Business Software & Services company, NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of NetScout Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NetScout Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.60% -2.20% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NetScout Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NetScout Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 22.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NetScout Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year NetScout Systems Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NetScout Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s competitors have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. NetScout Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetScout Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s competitors are 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

NetScout Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NetScout Systems Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors NetScout Systems Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.