Netlist, Inc. (NLST) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (ERFSF) Shorts Increased By 27.69%

Analysts expect Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) to report $-0.02 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Netlist, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.445. About 1.09M shares traded or 183.60% up from the average. Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLST News: 16/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – ALJ PENDER GRANTED SK HYNIX’S MOTION FOR SUMMARY DETERMINATION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT AND TERMINATED 1089 INVESTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – STOCKHOLDERS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TAKE ANY ACTION TO RECEIVE DISTRIBUTION OF THEIR RIGHTS; 16/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – INTENDS TO FILE PETITION BY END OF MONTH REQUESTING COMMISSIONERS REVIEW FINDINGS IN INITIAL DETERMINATION; 16/04/2018 – Netlist Receives Initial Determination in Intl Trade Commission Investigation of SK Hynix; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON APRIL 16, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Netlist Receives Initial Determination In International Trade Commission Investigation Of SK hynix; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST – RIGHTS AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE 12 MONTHS AFTER DATE OF RENEWAL/ IF EARLIER, UPON FINAL RESOLUTION OF INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST SK HYNIX; 17/04/2018 – Netlist Renews Stockholder Rights Agreement With 15% Trigger; 16/04/2018 – NETLIST INTENDS TO FILE A PETITION BY END OF THIS MONTH; 17/04/2018 – Netlist Renews Stockholder Rights Agreement

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had an increase of 27.69% in short interest. ERFSF’s SI was 39,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.69% from 30,700 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 56 days are for EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s short sellers to cover ERFSF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.27% or $9.81 during the last trading session, reaching $441.66. About 4 shares traded. Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Eurofins Scientific SE provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products. It has a 36.73 P/E ratio. The firm provides food and feed testing, biopharma, genomic, agroscience, agro testing, consumer product testing, environment testing, clinical diagnostics, environment testing, forensic, medical device testing, and genomic services, as well as chemicals registration, evaluation, and authorization services.