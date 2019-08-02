Netgear (NTGR) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Its Stake; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 17.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 259,592 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 16,982 shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 35,422 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 245,191 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 1,699 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 235,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 41,950 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 14,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Co holds 0% or 12,882 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 62,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr owns 14,855 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 61 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares to 67,545 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.00 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $116,374 activity. WERDANN MICHAEL A sold 2,997 shares worth $116,374. $450,806 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was sold by LO PATRICK CS. Rogers Tamesa also sold $78,387 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 54,100 shares to 3,512 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn) by 7.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Net holds 1,284 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 12,347 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp invested in 0.1% or 9,142 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc accumulated 7,700 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co holds 6.29M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel has 255,341 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 315,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bangor Bancorp reported 12,166 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comerica Retail Bank holds 972,686 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 226,274 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust Com has 34,577 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Finance National Bank holds 0.2% or 32,567 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 36.45 million shares.