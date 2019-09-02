Netgear (NTGR) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Cut Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Raised Its Position

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 122,290 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 1,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 1,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $11.82M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares to 742,824 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru holds 0% or 23,640 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 385 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 785,906 shares. Cwm Limited has 7 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 8,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 21,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 2.04 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 13,030 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,522 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 11,800 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc owns 51,813 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan And Com owns 875 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 7,614 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Haverford stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scott And Selber Incorporated holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,978 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,118 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 149,257 shares. 12 are held by James Inv Research Inc. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis reported 7,600 shares. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greystone Managed Invs reported 24,479 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 12,267 shares. Grand Jean Capital Inc holds 2.81% or 18,123 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

