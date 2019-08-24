Netgear (NTGR) Share Value Rose While Gagnon Securities Has Cut Position by $796,191; Associated Banc-Corp Has Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 25,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 346,359 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, up from 321,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 131,423 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 53,690 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 21,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability holds 19,600 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 63,074 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 772,128 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 10,212 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 220,022 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Communication owns 19,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 3.42M shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of -17% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR Advances Professional Audio/Video Over Ethernet With Two New Powerful Switches – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.01 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,811 shares to 28,231 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 80,199 shares to 30,032 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 4,304 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Burney accumulated 6,162 shares. Cypress Cap Gp invested in 48,797 shares. Chevy Chase owns 1.30M shares. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 306,042 shares. 5,288 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital Inc. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.1% or 27,013 shares. West Chester Advsrs invested in 0.73% or 3,966 shares. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Assoc has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,258 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 6,345 shares. 1,123 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability.