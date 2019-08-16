Netgear (NTGR) Holder Water Island Capital Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Payden & Rygel Boosted by $13.63 Million Its Position

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in At&T (T) by 2782.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 439,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 202,515 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,860 shares to 644,900 shares, valued at $34.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.00 million for 15.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

