Netgear (NTGR) Holder Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Cadence Bank Na Has Upped Its Holding

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 4.53M shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 375,123 shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.01M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NETGEAR Appoints Janice Roberts to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Netgear (NTGR) – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Latest Additions to NETGEAR’s Remotely Manageable Insight Network Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

