NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 1.00 N/A 1.60 21.10 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NETGEAR Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that NETGEAR Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Nokia Corporation on the other hand, has 0.3 beta which makes it 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NETGEAR Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nokia Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. NETGEAR Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NETGEAR Inc. and Nokia Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 15.84% for NETGEAR Inc. with average target price of $40. Competitively Nokia Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 59.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nokia Corporation seems more appealing than NETGEAR Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NETGEAR Inc. and Nokia Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.7%. 2.2% are NETGEAR Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has 4.91% stronger performance while Nokia Corporation has -7.04% weaker performance.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nokia Corporation.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.