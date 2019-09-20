NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Both NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.91 N/A 1.60 21.10 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.07 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NETGEAR Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NETGEAR Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2%

Risk & Volatility

NETGEAR Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

NETGEAR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NETGEAR Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NETGEAR Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.28% and an $40 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NETGEAR Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. was less bullish than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NETGEAR Inc. beats Frequency Electronics Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.