NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 1.01 N/A 1.60 21.10 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.69 N/A 0.27 11.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NETGEAR Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. NETGEAR Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility and Risk

NETGEAR Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. are 2.7 and 1.8. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NETGEAR Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

NETGEAR Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a 20.05% upside potential. On the other hand, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s potential upside is 76.68% and its consensus target price is $5. The data provided earlier shows that Ceragon Networks Ltd. appears more favorable than NETGEAR Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NETGEAR Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. NETGEAR Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 21.7% are Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. had bullish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.