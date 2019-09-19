NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund Has 1.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.49% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. NTGR’s profit would be $11.82M giving it 20.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, NETGEAR, Inc.’s analysts see 245.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 571,750 shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 13 funds started new or increased positions, while 11 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The funds in our database now own: 2.08 million shares, up from 1.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 11 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 12,058 shares traded. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund for 44,720 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 771,205 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.03% invested in the company for 40,283 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Private Advisor Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 84,599 shares.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $216.12 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company has market cap of $982.56 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. It has a 263.17 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products.