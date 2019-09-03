NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Contrasting side by side

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.98 N/A 1.60 21.10 Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 2.45 N/A 7.83 26.93

Demonstrates NETGEAR Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Zebra Technologies Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NETGEAR Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. NETGEAR Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Zebra Technologies Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

NETGEAR Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

NETGEAR Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Zebra Technologies Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NETGEAR Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

NETGEAR Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 18.73%. Competitively Zebra Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $226.67, with potential upside of 13.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that NETGEAR Inc. looks more robust than Zebra Technologies Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NETGEAR Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has weaker performance than Zebra Technologies Corporation

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors NETGEAR Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.