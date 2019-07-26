NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) Comparing side by side

Both NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 32 0.99 N/A 1.41 19.56 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.92 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NETGEAR Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NETGEAR Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.6% -32.5%

Volatility and Risk

NETGEAR Inc.’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Technical Communications Corporation has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Technical Communications Corporation is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Technical Communications Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NETGEAR Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NETGEAR Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, and a 20.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NETGEAR Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.3%. NETGEAR Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Technical Communications Corporation has 21.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. -7.17% -18.87% -21.5% -19.07% -20.85% -14.59% Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has -14.59% weaker performance while Technical Communications Corporation has 35.09% stronger performance.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.