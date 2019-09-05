NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Comparison side by side

Both NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.98 N/A 1.60 21.10 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.52 N/A 0.70 22.07

In table 1 we can see NETGEAR Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NETGEAR Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. NETGEAR Inc. is currently more affordable than Pointer Telocation Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NETGEAR Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta means NETGEAR Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. NETGEAR Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NETGEAR Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of NETGEAR Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 18.34%. On the other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s potential upside is 5.19% and its average target price is $15. Based on the results given earlier, NETGEAR Inc. is looking more favorable than Pointer Telocation Ltd., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NETGEAR Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68%. NETGEAR Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 18% are Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has weaker performance than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats Pointer Telocation Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.