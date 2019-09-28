NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Virtra (VTSI) SI Increased By 1%

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.49% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. NTGR’s profit would be $11.82 million giving it 21.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, NETGEAR, Inc.’s analysts see 245.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 334,532 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c

Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) had an increase of 1% in short interest. VTSI’s SI was 20,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1% from 20,100 shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s short sellers to cover VTSI’s short positions. The SI to Virtra Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 3,334 shares traded. VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has declined 48.45% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VTSI News: 09/04/2018 – VirTra and Force Science Institute Announce Law Enforcement Training; 14/05/2018 – VIRTRA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY S BACKLOG WAS APPROXIMATELY $8.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 VirTra Generates Record $8.6 Million in Orders in First Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold NETGEAR, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 2.02% less from 31.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1,543 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 70 shares. 27,489 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Caxton Assoc L P has invested 0.03% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Fifth Third National Bank holds 256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 31,946 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc has 40,852 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2.55M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,372 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 48,851 shares. Verity Asset Incorporated holds 0.41% or 6,639 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 69,445 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 39 shares. Numerixs Invest has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 47,919 shares.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company has market cap of $997.19 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. It has a 267.08 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products.

