NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Tekla Capital Management Cut By $1.06 Million Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Holding

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.49% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. NTGR’s profit would be $11.82M giving it 20.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, NETGEAR, Inc.’s analysts see 245.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.06% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 495,407 shares traded or 30.50% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.)

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 13.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 24,744 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 160,734 shares with $7.00M value, down from 185,478 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $20.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 404,275 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Ascendis Pharma A/S stake by 12,287 shares to 73,647 valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) stake by 12,440 shares and now owns 48,122 shares. Zogenix Inc. was raised too.

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Smith+Nephew launches new EVOSâ„¢ WRIST Plating System; an evolutionary treatment option for both simple and complex wrist fractures – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Smith+Nephew launches PICOâ„¢ 7Y in the US, a portable single use negative pressure wound therapy system to treat two wounds simultaneously – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew’s OXINIUMâ„¢ Technology for Hips could save the US Health System an estimated $296 Million in 2020 – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company has market cap of $984.28 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. It has a 263.62 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products.