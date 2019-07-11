NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Limelight Networks (LLNW) Shorts Increased By 0.74%

Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. LLNW’s SI was 1.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 648,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s short sellers to cover LLNW’s short positions. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 575,884 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 45.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 30/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cliplister Turns to Limelight Networks to Offer E-Commerce Clients a One-Stop Shop for Content Delivery; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limelight Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLNW)

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 56.14% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. NTGR’s profit would be $7.73 million giving it 26.01 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, NETGEAR, Inc.’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 239,825 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NETGEAR, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 90 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 88,224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 20,475 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 11,068 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 53,690 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 42,968 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Limited has invested 0.04% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 8,583 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 48,193 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 27,526 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 16,626 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. Another trade for 2,997 shares valued at $116,374 was sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A. 11,588 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares with value of $431,736 were sold by LO PATRICK CS. Another trade for 1,987 shares valued at $78,387 was made by Rogers Tamesa on Thursday, January 31. 738 shares were sold by Henry David John, worth $28,612 on Thursday, January 31. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN had sold 683 shares worth $26,371.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company has market cap of $804.56 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Limelight Networks, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 14,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 87,626 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Sei Investments Communications invested in 154,481 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 21,647 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 36,711 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 19,108 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.89M shares. Quaker Capital Investments Limited Liability stated it has 3.3% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). 1.38M are held by United Automobile Association. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 45,642 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Highlander Management Ltd Co reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 7.73M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 44,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Limited Company invested in 27,800 shares or 0% of the stock.