Netflix Stk (NFLX) Holding Raised by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc; Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Shares Declined While Highlander Capital Management Trimmed by $329,000 Its Stake

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Netflix Stk (NFLX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Netflix Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now)

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 38,201 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,396 shares. Texas-based Moody Natl Bank Division has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). State Street Corporation reported 1.02M shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 54,046 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 124,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt reported 594,722 shares. Clearbridge Ltd invested in 110,709 shares. Connors Investor Service owns 17,833 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). American Century Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 40,604 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 13,091 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2.70 million shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43,303 activity.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $17.35M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group Inc reported 0.32% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 98,289 shares. Appleton Inc Ma reported 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ckw Financial accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Whale Rock reported 4.3% stake. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 5,638 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.2% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 32,000 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Provise Management Grp Ltd stated it has 1,493 shares. Guild Investment Management Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 750 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Registered Invest Advisor Inc reported 3,812 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,893 shares. Wafra owns 50,873 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (Put) (NYSE:EW) by 15,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

