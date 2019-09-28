Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Stake Maintained by Highland Capital Management Lp; As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rose, Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Boosted by $12.93 Million Its Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12M shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Tesla in Open Feud With U.S. Safety Board Over Crash Probe; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk Made Less Than The Typical Tesla Employee In 2017 — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tesla Execs Exit, End of Lloyd & Jamie Show; 28/03/2018 – 03/28 The Cable – Deutsche Bank, Tesla & Tech; 23/05/2018 – Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla; 26/05/2018 – China contributed around 17 percent of Tesla’s total revenue in 2017 and the electric carmaker has said it plans to build a gigafactory in the country; 23/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Tesla: Will Investors Want to Buy Insurance on Its Bonds?; 02/05/2018 – TESLA CTO SAYS ON PATH TO REDUCE COBALT USE IN BATTERIES

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Foolish Highlights on the Market Landscape – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why ROKU Stock Is Still an Unfit Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Restaurant Stocks That Could Win Big Thanks to Technology – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Pros and Many Cons of iQiyi Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 115,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla: How Margins Could Rise Significantly – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla’s self-valet hits the road – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla board must defend Musk pay package – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tesla (TSLA) Is Set to Challenge $400 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

