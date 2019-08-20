Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $3.99 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bok Financial (BOKF) Holder George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Trimmed Stake by $40.50 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 81,278 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S CPI TO RISE 1.6% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S INFLATION TO GRADUALLY RISE FROM 2H; 29/05/2018 – VP Grauer Gifts 200 Of BOK Financial Corp; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: NOVEMBER RATE DECISION HAD EFFECT IN REINING IN H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22%-23%; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET, WILL ACT SHOULD VOLATILITIES SEEN; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MAINTAIN ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY STANCE; 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET IN 2H

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 224% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $10.39 during the last trading session, reaching $298.99. About 6.72M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 171,879 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 21,170 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 337,757 shares stake. Maltese Capital Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 30,409 shares. Avenir holds 1.18% or 136,438 shares. 830,020 are owned by Cibc Corp. D E Shaw And Company reported 7,656 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Co has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 19,662 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Services Group reported 15,043 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 95,254 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Lc reported 19,992 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 14,435 shares. Victory Management holds 42,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.40 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 234,800 shares to 634,500 shares, valued at $28.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,142 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:OXY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 159,849 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger Anderson owns 15,128 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Prudential stated it has 402,558 shares. Lvm Mngmt Mi holds 0.07% or 876 shares. 648 were reported by Linscomb And Williams. Girard Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,015 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 7,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,083 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 6,800 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Asset Strategies stated it has 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dorsal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5.83% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 250,000 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Llc holds 30,902 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).