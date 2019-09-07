Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Holding Held by Highbridge Capital Management Llc; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $24.29 Million; Share Value Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 224% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 48,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 470,381 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.15M, down from 519,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $597.79. About 198,381 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 5,500 shares to 9,269 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 28,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.