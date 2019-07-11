Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Rose While Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Holding; As Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Stake

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $381.28. About 2.01 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $236.94. About 83,648 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 109,593 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $84.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 462,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.61 million for 19.29 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28M for 170.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

