Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined While Miura Global Management Has Boosted Its Position; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holder American International Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $386,841

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $269.75. About 971,295 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc analyzed 1,417 shares as the company's stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 70,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, down from 72,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $314.71. About 23,555 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77 million for 30.85 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 9,211 shares to 9,485 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 7,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 1,283 shares. 1,100 were accumulated by Charter Trust Co. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,254 shares. Rr Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 4.72% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 580 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0.06% stake. Cordasco reported 0.01% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 930 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 3,227 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 52,774 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.06% or 11,225 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 6,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,511 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "New high-speed and high-sensitivity Linea HS TDI camera for vision applications – GlobeNewswire" on May 14, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 46,444 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 100,073 were reported by Victory Cap Management. Advsrs Asset invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gruss stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Investment Company holds 0.54% or 53,204 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 0.02% or 375 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company holds 8.17M shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,729 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 4.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc Markets has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Principal Group Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 685,790 shares. 4,935 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsr. Comerica Bancorp owns 86,848 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 125,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.