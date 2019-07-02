Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Rose While Barton Investment Management Lowered Holding; As News New (NWSA) Shares Declined, Bbt Capital Management Cut by $623,796 Its Position

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $375.43. About 3.39 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 1.62 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 30/03/2018 – Rising Rents Push Millennials to Become Homeowners; 10/05/2018 – Digital real estate investments drive revenue beat for News Corp; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 08/03/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “Local Pride” College Scholarship; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “News Corp. (NWSA) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “TEGNA Inc. (GCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Moved Fox Stock, but It Still Has Plenty of Room to Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.54 million for 67.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares to 94,235 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Stock Still Wears the Streaming Crown – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “iQIYI: The Cheap Growth Stock No One Talks About – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Netflix & Accenture – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) content chief Ted Sarandos told film and TV executives big budget projects must be more cost-effective – Live Trading News” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SPYG, MCD, NFLX, ABT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.

