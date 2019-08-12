Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined While Junto Capital Management LP Lifted by $12.37 Million Its Stake; M&T Bank Decreased Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $496,713 as Stock Price Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $310.21. About 1.56 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 5,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 62,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 68,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 130,652 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares to 168,670 shares, valued at $72.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,066 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L also bought $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 760,117 shares to 760,216 shares, valued at $214.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).