Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined While Js Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Lowered by $432,054 Its Stake

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $332.31. About 2.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $309.37. About 3.87M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 75 shares. Acg Wealth has 1.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru Com reported 1,560 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 687,315 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,233 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 10,464 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,909 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Noven Fincl reported 715 shares stake. 4,531 are held by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability has 150 shares. Glynn Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 67,024 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 114,024 shares. 9,887 were reported by Amarillo Retail Bank.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares to 268,572 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Leisure Capital has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Mgmt Lc has 2,010 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 6,266 shares stake. Webster Bank N A has invested 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,194 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd reported 1,195 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.62% or 34,329 shares. 135,087 were reported by Whittier Tru Comm. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 78,432 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 41,047 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Exchange Capital Mgmt reported 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 247,562 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Company holds 21,405 shares. Truepoint holds 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,154 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.47 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,101 shares to 272,441 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).