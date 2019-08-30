Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined While Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $21.99 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.55. About 777,727 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 3.87 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

