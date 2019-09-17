Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $31.93 Million Its Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose While Spc Financial Decreased Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 98.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.28 million, up from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 3.60M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc analyzed 16,405 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.82 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

