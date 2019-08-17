Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined While Barton Investment Management Lowered Holding by $3.88 Million; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Valuation Rose While Sq Advisors Trimmed Stake by $85.54 Million

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 271,146 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 3.79% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,792 shares. Bell Commercial Bank accumulated 1,780 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 1.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 19,384 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 62,287 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hoplite Lp has 82,969 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cetera Ltd Llc owns 11,833 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,409 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.94% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blair William Communications Il holds 0.59% or 271,931 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,548 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 58,022 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs by 13,776 shares to 357,448 shares, valued at $37.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

