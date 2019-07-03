Netflix (NFLX) Stake Maintained by Quantres Asset Management Ltd; Popular (BPOP) Valuation Declined While Price Michael F Lowered Its Position by $1.78 Million

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 157,972 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0% or 150 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Kemnay Advisory owns 21,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Kepos Cap Lp has invested 0.19% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 829,819 shares in its portfolio. Foster Motley stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 171,120 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 13,468 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru Ltd Partnership holds 807,767 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 26,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.08% or 3.79M shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% or 2.94M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49 million for 8.43 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. MONZON GILBERTO sold $216,512 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Com reported 1,321 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 2,008 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,307 shares. Donaldson Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 685 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 2,976 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Td Capital Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc holds 0% or 10 shares. Smith Moore invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ima Wealth holds 19 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 134 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Co reported 550 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 529 shares. Peoples Finance Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Advsrs stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M on Tuesday, January 22.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,300 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

