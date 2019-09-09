Netflix (NFLX) Stake Maintained by Montecito Bank & Trust; Equitec Specialists Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35M, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares to 16,148 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,858 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).