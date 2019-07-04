Netflix (NFLX) Stake Held by Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp; Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $422,730 as Market Value Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,691 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81 million, up from 264,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,488 shares to 166,748 shares, valued at $21.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 66,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,388 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91 million shares to 517,598 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,429 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.