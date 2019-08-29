Netflix (NFLX) Stake Has Upped by Duquesne Family Office Llc; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Value Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Stake by $2.00 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 14,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 27,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $153.43. About 92,970 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50M, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $298.5. About 1.81M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 58,816 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Corp reported 161 shares. Fagan Associate reported 1,635 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 14,087 are owned by Finance Counselors Incorporated. Howe And Rusling Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc holds 0.56% or 366,788 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 905 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% stake. Capital Rech Global Investors holds 3.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 26.65M shares. Valley Advisers holds 68 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,777 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 86,976 were reported by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66M for 14.15 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake. Cipher LP accumulated 5,878 shares. Qs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 600 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.04% or 54,491 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 181,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 9,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 54,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.28M are held by Waddell Reed Inc. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Wellington Llp has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 10,300 shares. Guggenheim reported 61,197 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson has 43,590 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 263,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

