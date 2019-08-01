Netflix (NFLX) Stake Has Raised by Aviance Capital Partners Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Upped Its Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $333.13. About 5.60M shares traded or 24.56% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 30,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 25,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $320.38. About 5.77 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1,758 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated invested in 1,701 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retirement Of Alabama reported 203,301 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% or 687 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 352,483 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Tennessee-based Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 0.43% or 12,540 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated invested in 1.4% or 10,524 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,984 shares. Fcg Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn owns 375 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares to 34,507 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,928 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,821 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 215,097 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.84% or 185,215 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated owns 247,562 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 1,813 shares. Arbor Inv Advsrs invested in 1,250 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 14,889 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 2.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 68,305 shares. Sadoff Lc holds 660 shares. Barnett & Company owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 231 shares. 2,060 were accumulated by Capital Investment Counsel Inc. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 99,596 shares. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A reported 0.29% stake. M&R invested in 1.7% or 19,633 shares. At Fincl Bank accumulated 0.27% or 5,882 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D.