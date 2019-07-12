Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Cut Its Stake

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65M, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $374.13. About 2.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1.79M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $522.87M for 23.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Sneak Preview Of Kinder Morgan’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.06% or 1.06 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 2.52M shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.08% or 13.54 million shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp owns 74,522 shares. 36,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Moreover, Viking Fund Ltd Llc has 3.36% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 675,000 shares. Lathrop Invest Management has invested 3.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 377,483 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Putnam Invests Limited Liability holds 8.78M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.06% or 252,000 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 14,519 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 392,030 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 49,730 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $245.53M for 167.02 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, BA, NFLX – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMCX or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix to crack down on smoking depictions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.