Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose While Ims Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Position in Ryder Sys (R) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $307.3. About 8.76M shares traded or 35.20% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 339,409 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Fourth Straight Year; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 08/05/2018 – Ryder Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15-16; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Press Release: Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 283,336 shares to 190,705 shares, valued at $50.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,213 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). State Street Corp holds 1.57M shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 13,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 241,821 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta reported 0.06% stake. D E Shaw And Company has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Aperio Group Ltd invested in 0.03% or 130,601 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 80,954 shares. Kames Capital Plc holds 0.1% or 55,029 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 583,279 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 852,176 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.21% stake. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 408 shares. Eqis Capital stated it has 11,172 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 2,879 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1.24 million shares. 1,236 were reported by Telos Cap Management. Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.47% or 1,532 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.08M shares. Weatherly Asset LP invested in 97,180 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 17,147 shares. American Group stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jump Trading Ltd holds 0.12% or 1,083 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.70 million shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Lc owns 158 shares. Navellier And Associate invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.09% stake. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,729 shares.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.