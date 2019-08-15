Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined While Quantres Asset Management LTD Upped Its Stake; Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Position by $2.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $190.04. About 1.58M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $295.99. About 9.15 million shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.78 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs holds 0.13% or 25,395 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.7% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com reported 6,574 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,506 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 33,814 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 2,104 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. American Registered Investment Advisor reported 4,920 shares. Kistler stated it has 900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 660,998 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,411 shares. Advisory Research Inc accumulated 186,351 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 16,071 shares in its portfolio.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,400 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,800 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

