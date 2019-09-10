Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined While Credit Agricole S A Has Boosted Holding; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $2.00 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 18,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, up from 14,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $284.64. About 7.11M shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 1.75 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com reported 3,449 shares. Avenir stated it has 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 4,200 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.17% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 130,463 shares. Murphy Mngmt stated it has 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The New York-based D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 7,369 are held by Natl Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Com has 6,985 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.46% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Voya Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 491,043 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 70,512 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, PYPL, ACN, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Disney+ Be the Next Catalyst for DIS Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Stock Looks Poised to Be Acquired – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 89,956 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 205,961 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Regions Fin holds 0.02% or 4,196 shares in its portfolio. Passport Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,000 shares. 2,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp owns 211 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Choate Invest Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 237,765 shares. Highland Cap Management LP has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has invested 0.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scotia accumulated 13,830 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Howe Rusling reported 385 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.91% or 4,150 shares in its portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 14,524 shares to 10,398 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.