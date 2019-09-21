Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Cut Stake; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Share Value Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Lifted Holding

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 219.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 212,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 308,918 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 96,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81M, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43M shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Mngmt Inc New York holds 642,100 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 10,846 shares stake. Aqr Cap Lc holds 36,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.29M shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc stated it has 28,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 333,762 shares. Heartland Incorporated has 539,399 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 5,402 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer And has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 551,582 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 88,770 shares to 945,525 shares, valued at $62.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 178,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,162 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,004 shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 0.95% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.07% or 420,708 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 82,985 shares. Jennison Associate Llc reported 8.17 million shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boys Arnold Company stated it has 1,440 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Colony Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.16% or 13,961 shares in its portfolio. Twin Mngmt reported 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,693 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 20 shares. Blackrock reported 27.01M shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 5,252 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,211 shares to 106,175 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).