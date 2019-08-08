Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake by $838,962; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $338,877

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 3,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $304.29. About 9.32M shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Option Traders Are Playing Apple As Trade War Ramps Up – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Counsel invested in 3,480 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 657,100 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 530,708 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 41,432 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 173,526 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,777 shares. Hartline Invest Corp owns 98,164 shares. Forbes J M Communication Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 178,874 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.79% stake. Wealthquest owns 13,973 shares. Papp L Roy And holds 128,034 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Old Dominion has 10,572 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 15,963 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ACWV) by 62,637 shares to 33,385 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 68,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,102 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 2,731 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 16,965 shares for 6.04% of their portfolio. 178 were reported by Smithfield Trust Communication. Agf Investments Incorporated holds 0.97% or 243,122 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush Communication holds 4,160 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 1,755 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Llc accumulated 68,292 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fiera Corp has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 11,714 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 9,786 shares. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,310 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 1.58M shares. Clark Management Gru has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).