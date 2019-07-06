Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Position by $69.88 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Declined While New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 196,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.31 million, down from 643,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 7,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 726,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.55 million, down from 733,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entertainment Hlds (NYSE:AMC) by 25,362 shares to 454,480 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 13,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 29,086 shares to 20.47 million shares, valued at $305.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 160,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eqis Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,048 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.57% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scopus Asset Management LP invested in 170,000 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Zweig owns 71,394 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,827 shares. Koshinski Asset Management has 1,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 6,013 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 385,234 shares. Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,496 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,884 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 253,537 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.56% stake.