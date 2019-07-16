Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $366.81 Million; Altfest L J & Company Has Cut Its Cerner (CERN) Stake by $373,009

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 42.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,637 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 9,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 1.22 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 34.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.90M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Lc invested in 0.21% or 10,300 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 83,355 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 84,937 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 232,973 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 287 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,860 shares. 1,687 are held by Private Tru Communications Na. Wafra has invested 0.63% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 12,121 are held by Diversified Com. Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Valley Natl Advisers has 68 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 567 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Res reported 0.09% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.20M shares to 7.72 million shares, valued at $415.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 130,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp reported 2,800 shares. Hartford Inv Management has 103,906 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Company owns 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 179,414 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 2.46M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,756 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,332 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.08% stake. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Carlson Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,166 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 24,475 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 24,071 are held by Mitchell Mngmt. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt reported 1.52% stake.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74 million for 32.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,806 shares to 36,427 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.