Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Valinor Management Lifted Its Stake; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Visa (Call) (V) Holding by $7.80 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 3.00 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04 million, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $293.62. About 3.51M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs reported 1.09% stake. Sol Cap Mngmt owns 2,636 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com stated it has 22,798 shares. 32,574 were reported by Dubuque Bank Com. Thomas White Limited holds 0.39% or 13,747 shares in its portfolio. 1.76M were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim Com. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 29.28 million shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Grimes And Inc invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 11,679 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 13,794 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 818,345 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,917 shares. Mondrian Investment Prns accumulated 486,686 shares. Culbertson A N And owns 11,182 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $100.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.88 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 5,344 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 1.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 805 shares. Allen Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 33,552 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.62% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fragasso Grp Incorporated has 1,258 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 2,450 were accumulated by Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 1.66 million shares. Clough Prtn Limited Partnership holds 1.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 40,121 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 700 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 84,640 were accumulated by Castleark Limited Company. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 905 shares.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares to 367,600 shares, valued at $58.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 284,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.