Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Valinor Management Has Increased Holding; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $2.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04 million, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $310.49. About 3.51 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 342,101 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $67.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,403 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

