Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lifted Its Position by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 billion, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $262.14. About 4.63 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69,185 shares to 402,660 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,596 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.