Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Cut Stake by $430,760; P2 Capital Partners Has Increased Its Maximus (MMS) Position by $8.82 Million; Share Value Rose

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 101,978 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1.54M shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 3 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameriprise Inc owns 462,084 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Corporation owns 225 shares. Provise Management Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc owns 1,493 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 84,937 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt owns 4,690 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Lc reported 187,098 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc owns 10,946 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0.26% or 3.24 million shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 170.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of stock or 67,907 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,814 shares to 162,509 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.

