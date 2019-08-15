Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Signaturefd Has Decreased Its Holding by $330,012 as Stock Declined; Financial Engines Advisors Increased Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $400,539

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 3,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.56 million shares traded or 40.21% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 3.44 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,056 shares to 5,102 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 264,800 shares to 534,506 shares, valued at $37.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR) by 325,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,276 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (BND).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.89 million activity.